A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with American International Group Inc (AIG) as it 5-day change was -2.64%

American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -1.91% at $77.41, before settling in for the price of $78.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIG posted a 52-week range of $69.00-$88.07.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.25%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.25%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.68%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $580.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $574.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $83.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $79.14.

American International Group Inc (AIG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Diversified Industry. American International Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.31%, in contrast to 95.16% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 27 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 11 shares at the rate of 85.11, making the entire transaction reach 895 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,999. Preceding that transaction, on May 20 ’25, Company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 30,073 for 84.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,527,891. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,192 in total.

American International Group Inc (AIG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

American International Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.68% and is forecasted to reach 7.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.46% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.25% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American International Group Inc (AIG). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.30, and its Beta score is 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.54.

In the same vein, AIG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.48, a figure that is expected to reach 1.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American International Group Inc (AIG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.81 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.6 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.46% While, its Average True Range was 23.10%.

Raw Stochastic average of American International Group Inc (AIG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.40 that was lower than 1.77 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.