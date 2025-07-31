A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) as it 5-day change was -12.34%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.36% to $23.06, before settling in for the price of $24.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAOI posted a 52-week range of $6.70-$44.50.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -6.34%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.34%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 102.71%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.50.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.02%, in contrast to 57.51% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 16 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 27.46, making the entire transaction reach 82,377 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 318,036.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 102.71% and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in the upcoming year.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.20.

In the same vein, AAOI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.87, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Applied Optoelectronics Inc, AAOI]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.38 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.31 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.28% While, its Average True Range was 31.07%.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.24 that was higher than 1.85 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.