A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) as it 5-day change was -1.14%

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 2.84% to $4.34, before settling in for the price of $4.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARDX posted a 52-week range of $3.21-$7.18.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 35.34% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.34%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -149.63%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $239.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $230.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.89.

Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Ardelyx Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.72%, in contrast to 71.97% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 200,000 shares at the rate of 3.63, making the entire transaction reach 725,880 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,896,871. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09 ’25, Company’s Director bought 200,000 for 3.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 737,260. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,696,871 in total.

Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Ardelyx Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -149.63% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ardelyx Inc (ARDX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.87.

In the same vein, ARDX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ardelyx Inc (ARDX)

[Ardelyx Inc, ARDX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.41% While, its Average True Range was 51.53%.

Raw Stochastic average of Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.18 that was lower than 0.24 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.