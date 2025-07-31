A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) as it 5-day change was -2.36%

As on Wednesday, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX) started slowly as it slid -1.43% to $10.33, before settling in for the price of $10.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASX posted a 52-week range of $6.94-$11.36.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.17 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.17 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.88.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 8.23% institutional ownership.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 31.22% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.82. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.99, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.19.

In the same vein, ASX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR, ASX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.34 million was lower the volume of 11.35 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.29% While, its Average True Range was 44.79%.

Raw Stochastic average of ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.17 that was lower than 0.25 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.