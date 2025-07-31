A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Cameco Corp (CCJ) as it 5-day change was -1.77%

Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.19% to $77.75, before settling in for the price of $78.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCJ posted a 52-week range of $35.00-$80.32.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.41%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.41%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 118.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $435.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $433.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $33.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $68.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.29.

Cameco Corp (CCJ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Uranium industry. Cameco Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.34%, in contrast to 76.36% institutional ownership.

Cameco Corp (CCJ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Cameco Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 118.59% and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 55.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.41% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cameco Corp (CCJ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $190.99, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 75.12.

In the same vein, CCJ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cameco Corp (CCJ)

[Cameco Corp, CCJ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.81% While, its Average True Range was 56.46%.

Raw Stochastic average of Cameco Corp (CCJ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.51 that was higher than 2.05 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.