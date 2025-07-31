A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Capital One Financial Corp (COF) as it 5-day change was -1.93%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE: COF) set off with pace as it heaved 0.66% to $215.23, before settling in for the price of $213.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COF posted a 52-week range of $128.23-$232.45.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.96%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.96%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.41%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $640.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $634.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $137.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $205.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $187.48.

Capital One Financial Corp (COF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Capital One Financial Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.87%, in contrast to 58.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 23 ’25, this organization’s Chief Information Officer sold 10,114 shares at the rate of 227.86, making the entire transaction reach 2,304,576 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 68,707.

Capital One Financial Corp (COF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Capital One Financial Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.41% and is forecasted to reach 19.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.96% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE: COF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Capital One Financial Corp (COF). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.07, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.44.

In the same vein, COF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.91, a figure that is expected to reach 4.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 19.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Capital One Financial Corp, COF]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.06 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.54 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.68% While, its Average True Range was 51.33%.

Raw Stochastic average of Capital One Financial Corp (COF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.94 that was lower than 5.81 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.