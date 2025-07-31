A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Dropbox Inc (DBX) as it 5-day change was -2.13%

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -1.40% at $27.55, before settling in for the price of $27.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DBX posted a 52-week range of $21.32-$33.33.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.77%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $202.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $193.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.33.

Dropbox Inc (DBX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Dropbox Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.42%, in contrast to 79.33% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 15 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,500 for 26.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 67,070. This particular insider is now the holder of 513,594 in total.

Dropbox Inc (DBX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Dropbox Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.77% and is forecasted to reach 2.86 in the upcoming year.

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dropbox Inc (DBX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.10, and its Beta score is 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.03.

In the same vein, DBX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dropbox Inc (DBX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.74 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.78 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.11% While, its Average True Range was 47.58%.

Raw Stochastic average of Dropbox Inc (DBX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.50 that was lower than 0.69 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.