A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) as it 5-day change was -0.13%

As on Wednesday, Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.10% to $31.46, before settling in for the price of $31.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPD posted a 52-week range of $27.37-$34.63.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 5.15% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.15%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.64%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.17 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.44 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $68.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.76.

Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Enterprise Products Partners L P’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.59%, in contrast to 24.75% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 30 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 16,000 shares at the rate of 31.55, making the entire transaction reach 504,864 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 136,920. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 29 ’25, Company’s Director bought 15,000 for 31.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 470,220. This particular insider is now the holder of 158,586 in total.

Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Enterprise Products Partners L P’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.64% and is forecasted to reach 2.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.15% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.75, and its Beta score is 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.79.

In the same vein, EPD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.68, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Enterprise Products Partners L P, EPD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.14 million was better the volume of 4.78 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.37% While, its Average True Range was 50.24%.

Raw Stochastic average of Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.43 that was lower than 0.63 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.