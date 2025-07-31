A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Exelixis Inc (EXEL) as it 5-day change was -18.82%

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.23% at $36.85, before settling in for the price of $36.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXEL posted a 52-week range of $23.00-$49.62.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 11.55% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.55%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $270.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $260.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.16.

Exelixis Inc (EXEL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Exelixis Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.20%, in contrast to 94.04% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 18,838 shares at the rate of 42.74, making the entire transaction reach 805,140 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,380. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03 ’25, Company’s Director sold 7,535 for 43.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 324,683. This particular insider is now the holder of 358,882 in total.

Exelixis Inc (EXEL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Exelixis Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 33.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.55% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Exelixis Inc (EXEL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.68, and its Beta score is 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.16.

In the same vein, EXEL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Exelixis Inc (EXEL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.65 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.06 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.46% While, its Average True Range was 21.66%.

Raw Stochastic average of Exelixis Inc (EXEL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.17 that was lower than 1.37 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.