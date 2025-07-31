A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) as it 5-day change was -1.22%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.98% to $42.22, before settling in for the price of $42.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FITB posted a 52-week range of $32.25-$49.07.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -1.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $667.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $663.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.69.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Fifth Third Bancorp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.58%, in contrast to 85.32% institutional ownership.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Fifth Third Bancorp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.24% and is forecasted to reach 4.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.61% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.14, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.62.

In the same vein, FITB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Fifth Third Bancorp, FITB]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.8 million was inferior to the volume of 5.1 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.80% While, its Average True Range was 42.88%.

Raw Stochastic average of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.83 that was lower than 0.95 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.