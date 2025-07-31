A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Fluor Corporation (FLR) as it 5-day change was 0.70%

As on Wednesday, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.07% to $56.03, before settling in for the price of $55.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLR posted a 52-week range of $29.20-$60.10.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $162.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.10.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry. Fluor Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.49%, in contrast to 93.56% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 03 ’25, this organization’s GROUP PRESIDENT sold 2,988 shares at the rate of 52.13, making the entire transaction reach 155,769 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 64,383. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 03 ’25, Company’s Executive Chairman sold 38,600 for 52.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,011,631. This particular insider is now the holder of 792,027 in total.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Fluor Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.29% and is forecasted to reach 2.86 in the upcoming year.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fluor Corporation (FLR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.37, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.02.

In the same vein, FLR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fluor Corporation (FLR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Fluor Corporation, FLR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.98 million was lower the volume of 3.33 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.58% While, its Average True Range was 68.19%.

Raw Stochastic average of Fluor Corporation (FLR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.38 that was lower than 1.49 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.