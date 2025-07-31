A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) as it 5-day change was -0.95%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) set off with pace as it heaved 0.27% to $36.6, before settling in for the price of $36.5 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FYBR posted a 52-week range of $24.43-$39.21.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 53.04% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 53.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.64%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $250.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $235.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.80.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Frontier Communications Parent Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.06%, in contrast to 86.03% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03 ’25, Company’s EVP, Consumer sold 36,000 for 36.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,296,360. This particular insider is now the holder of 76,523 in total.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.64% and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.96% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 53.04% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.52.

In the same vein, FYBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.55, a figure that is expected to reach -0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Frontier Communications Parent Inc, FYBR]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.06 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.94 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.23% While, its Average True Range was 43.13%.

Raw Stochastic average of Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.16 that was lower than 0.17 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.