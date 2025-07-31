A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR) as it 5-day change was -15.53%

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (AMEX: IDR) flaunted slowness of -7.60% at $16.54, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $17.9 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IDR posted a 52-week range of $9.58-$21.96.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $232.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.81.

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Idaho Strategic Resources Inc industry. Idaho Strategic Resources Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.83%, in contrast to 21.14% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 18 ’25, this organization’s Corporate Secretary sold 4,829 shares at the rate of 21.00, making the entire transaction reach 101,409 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,913.

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.29% and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in the upcoming year.

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (AMEX: IDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.82, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 57.83.

In the same vein, IDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.62, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Idaho Strategic Resources Inc, IDR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.3 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.67% While, its Average True Range was 38.57%.

Raw Stochastic average of Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.29 that was higher than 0.95 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.