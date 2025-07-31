A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) as it 5-day change was -3.39%

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) flaunted slowness of -1.94% at $31.38, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $32.0 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INVH posted a 52-week range of $29.37-$37.80.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 30.02%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.69%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $612.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $610.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.97.

Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Invitation Homes Inc industry. Invitation Homes Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.37%, in contrast to 101.91% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 13 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 148,749 shares at the rate of 33.41, making the entire transaction reach 4,970,002 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 642,973.

Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.69% and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.02% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Invitation Homes Inc (INVH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $91.33, and its Beta score is 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.84.

In the same vein, INVH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Invitation Homes Inc, INVH]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.24 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.37% While, its Average True Range was 36.97%.

Raw Stochastic average of Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.52 that was lower than 0.68 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.