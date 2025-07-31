A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) as it 5-day change was -2.04%

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -1.32% at $26.94, before settling in for the price of $27.3 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JHX posted a 52-week range of $19.72-$43.57.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.45%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.45%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $578.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $576.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.54.

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Building Materials Industry. James Hardie Industries plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.44%, in contrast to 6.61% institutional ownership.

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) Earnings and Revenue Records

James Hardie Industries plc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.05% and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.45% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for James Hardie Industries plc (JHX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.51, and its Beta score is 1.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 44.22.

In the same vein, JHX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.98, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of James Hardie Industries plc (JHX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.52 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.66% While, its Average True Range was 49.47%.

Raw Stochastic average of James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.70 that was lower than 0.87 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.