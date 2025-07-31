A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) as it 5-day change was 8.79%

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 1.20% at $52.97, before settling in for the price of $52.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LVS posted a 52-week range of $30.18-$56.60.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -10.93% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.93%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.74%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $687.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $356.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.30.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. Las Vegas Sands Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 48.09%, in contrast to 46.31% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 23,000 shares at the rate of 43.51, making the entire transaction reach 1,000,730 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 29 ’24, Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 60,187 for 53.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,191,115. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.74% and is forecasted to reach 3.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.93% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.75, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 93.72.

In the same vein, LVS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.98, a figure that is expected to reach 0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.73 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 5.85 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.19% While, its Average True Range was 80.10%.

Raw Stochastic average of Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.15 that was lower than 1.23 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.