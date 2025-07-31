A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) as it 5-day change was -4.86%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Lilly(Eli) & Co (NYSE: LLY) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.38% to $760.08, before settling in for the price of $762.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LLY posted a 52-week range of $677.09-$972.53.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 18.77% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.77%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.91%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $948.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $849.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $720.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $773.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $806.27.

Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry. Lilly(Eli) & Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.32%, in contrast to 73.68% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 24 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 280,000 shares at the rate of 805.07, making the entire transaction reach 225,419,259 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 95,736,978.

Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Lilly(Eli) & Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.91% and is forecasted to reach 30.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 42.26% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.77% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lilly(Eli) & Co (NYSE: LLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $62.97, and its Beta score is 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 192.79.

In the same vein, LLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.07, a figure that is expected to reach 5.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 30.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lilly(Eli) & Co, LLY]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.96 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.79 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.12% While, its Average True Range was 39.35%.

Raw Stochastic average of Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.98 that was lower than 23.78 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.