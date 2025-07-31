A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with MBX Biosciences Inc (MBX) as it 5-day change was 13.23%

MBX Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: MBX) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 3.54% at $15.49, before settling in for the price of $14.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MBX posted a 52-week range of $4.81-$27.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $517.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.70.

MBX Biosciences Inc (MBX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. MBX Biosciences Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.58%, in contrast to 54.25% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 08 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 7,693 shares at the rate of 5.89, making the entire transaction reach 45,312 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,329. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 18 ’25, Company’s Director bought 143,170 for 10.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,551,963. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,255,000 in total.

MBX Biosciences Inc (MBX) Earnings and Revenue Records

MBX Biosciences Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.90% and is forecasted to reach -2.90 in the upcoming year.

MBX Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: MBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MBX Biosciences Inc (MBX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 23.31.

In the same vein, MBX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MBX Biosciences Inc (MBX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of MBX Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: MBX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.67 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.32 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.76% While, its Average True Range was 70.50%.

Raw Stochastic average of MBX Biosciences Inc (MBX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.62 that was higher than 1.07 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.