A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Mill City Ventures III Ltd (MCVT) as it 5-day change was 234.25%

As on Wednesday, Mill City Ventures III Ltd (NASDAQ: MCVT) started slowly as it slid -9.02% to $6.05, before settling in for the price of $6.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MCVT posted a 52-week range of $1.13-$8.01.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.05.

Mill City Ventures III Ltd (MCVT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Mill City Ventures III Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 70.81%, in contrast to 1.53% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 2,455 shares at the rate of 1.82, making the entire transaction reach 4,468 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 181,900. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13 ’25, Company’s Director bought 13,284 for 1.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,412. This particular insider is now the holder of 179,445 in total.

Mill City Ventures III Ltd (NASDAQ: MCVT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mill City Ventures III Ltd (MCVT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 31.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.59, and its Beta score is 1.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.77.

In the same vein, MCVT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.19.

Technical Analysis of Mill City Ventures III Ltd (MCVT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Mill City Ventures III Ltd, MCVT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 30.47 million was better the volume of 1.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.44% While, its Average True Range was 83.93%.

Raw Stochastic average of Mill City Ventures III Ltd (MCVT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.78 that was higher than 0.19 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.