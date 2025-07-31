A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with NRG Energy Inc (NRG) as it 5-day change was 3.76%

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 4.20% at $166.59, before settling in for the price of $159.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NRG posted a 52-week range of $65.11-$168.57.

The company of the Utilities sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -20.43%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.43%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.96%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $196.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $193.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $155.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $113.78.

NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Independent Power Producers Industry. NRG Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.17%, in contrast to 97.58% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 30 ’25, Company’s Director sold 50,000 for 154.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,725,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 55,427 in total.

NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Earnings and Revenue Records

NRG Energy Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.96% and is forecasted to reach 9.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.86% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.43% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NRG Energy Inc (NRG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.24, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.32.

In the same vein, NRG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.35, a figure that is expected to reach 1.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.56 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.21 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.22% While, its Average True Range was 73.12%.

Raw Stochastic average of NRG Energy Inc (NRG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.66 that was higher than 4.66 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.