A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) as it 5-day change was -8.07%

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ: PSEC) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.33% to $3.19, before settling in for the price of $3.3 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PSEC posted a 52-week range of $3.10-$5.57.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -47.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $451.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $323.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.07.

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Asset Management industry. Prospect Capital Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.34%, in contrast to 13.61% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 23 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 319,000 shares at the rate of 3.16, making the entire transaction reach 1,008,646 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 83,585,026. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 20 ’25, Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 623,300 for 3.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,988,763. This particular insider is now the holder of 83,266,026 in total.

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -47.06% and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in the upcoming year.

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ: PSEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC). Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.88.

In the same vein, PSEC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.86, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC)

[Prospect Capital Corp, PSEC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.39% While, its Average True Range was 29.64%.

Raw Stochastic average of Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.07 that was lower than 0.09 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.