A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) as it 5-day change was 2.55%

As on Wednesday, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE: PEG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.30% to $88.88, before settling in for the price of $88.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PEG posted a 52-week range of $74.67-$95.22.

The Utilities sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 1.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $499.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $498.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $82.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $84.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.15%, in contrast to 75.82% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 01 ’25, this organization’s Chair, President and CEO sold 1,387 shares at the rate of 83.12, making the entire transaction reach 115,288 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 218,328.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.06% and is forecasted to reach 4.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.08% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE: PEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.30, and its Beta score is 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.10.

In the same vein, PEG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.66, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, PEG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.11 million was lower the volume of 2.9 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.19% While, its Average True Range was 79.50%.

Raw Stochastic average of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.40 that was lower than 1.67 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.