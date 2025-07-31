A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) as it 5-day change was -13.83%

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) flaunted slowness of -0.92% at $1.62, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $1.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QSI posted a 52-week range of $0.61-$5.77.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 43.26% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.26%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $163.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $151.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $326.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7835, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5701.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Quantum-Si Incorporated industry. Quantum-Si Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.03%, in contrast to 25.88% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 23 ’25, this organization’s President & CEO sold 23,705 shares at the rate of 1.61, making the entire transaction reach 38,257 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,623,011. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 23 ’25, Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 21,923 for 1.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 35,382. This particular insider is now the holder of 842,586 in total.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Quantum-Si Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.07% and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 43.26% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 94.99.

In the same vein, QSI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.67, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Quantum-Si Incorporated, QSI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 12.16 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.53% While, its Average True Range was 36.26%.

Raw Stochastic average of Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1185 that was lower than 0.1244 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.