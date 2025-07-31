A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR) as it 5-day change was -3.48%

As on Wednesday, Select Water Solutions Inc (NYSE: WTTR) started slowly as it slid -3.48% to $9.44, before settling in for the price of $9.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WTTR posted a 52-week range of $7.20-$15.14.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 54.15%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 54.15%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 84.95%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $92.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.98.

Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Select Water Solutions Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.94%, in contrast to 86.51% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 14 ’25, this organization’s President/CEO sold 73,450 shares at the rate of 13.03, making the entire transaction reach 957,054 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,825,128. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 11 ’25, Company’s President/CEO sold 26,550 for 13.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 349,289. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,898,578 in total.

Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 84.95% and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 52.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 54.15% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Select Water Solutions Inc (NYSE: WTTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.39, and its Beta score is 1.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 114.86.

In the same vein, WTTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Select Water Solutions Inc, WTTR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.67 million was lower the volume of 1.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.59% While, its Average True Range was 47.33%.

Raw Stochastic average of Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.30 that was lower than 0.38 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.