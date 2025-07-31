A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) as it 5-day change was -5.87%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.63% to $22.93, before settling in for the price of $23.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SIRI posted a 52-week range of $18.69-$36.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 146.92%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $339.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $331.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.59.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Entertainment industry. Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 73.66% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 03 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 1,651 shares at the rate of 21.28, making the entire transaction reach 35,133 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,722.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 146.92% and is forecasted to reach 2.98 in the upcoming year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.31.

In the same vein, SIRI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

[Sirius XM Holdings Inc, SIRI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.92% While, its Average True Range was 39.01%.

Raw Stochastic average of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.62 that was lower than 0.77 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.