A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Sysco Corp (SYY) as it 5-day change was -0.80%

Sysco Corp (NYSE: SYY) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 2.21% to $80.11, before settling in for the price of $78.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYY posted a 52-week range of $67.12-$82.23.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 54.77%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 54.77%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.85%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $484.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $483.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $75.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $74.55.

Sysco Corp (SYY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Food Distribution industry. Sysco Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.21%, in contrast to 88.97% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 23 ’25, this organization’s EVP and CHRO sold 37,606 shares at the rate of 81.00, making the entire transaction reach 3,046,086 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,235. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 22 ’25, Company’s EVP sold 40,000 for 80.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,200,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 56,304 in total.

Sysco Corp (SYY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Sysco Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.85% and is forecasted to reach 5.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.27% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 54.77% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sysco Corp (NYSE: SYY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sysco Corp (SYY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.44, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.80.

In the same vein, SYY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.74, a figure that is expected to reach 1.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sysco Corp (SYY)

[Sysco Corp, SYY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.97% While, its Average True Range was 60.38%.

Raw Stochastic average of Sysco Corp (SYY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.46 that was higher than 1.44 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.