A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) as it 5-day change was -1.62%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.54% to $25.54, before settling in for the price of $25.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WY posted a 52-week range of $24.10-$34.03.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -37.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $721.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $718.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.59.

Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. Weyerhaeuser Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 90.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 13 ’24, this organization’s Director bought 7,800 shares at the rate of 32.01, making the entire transaction reach 249,676 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,672. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 27 ’24, Company’s Director sold 12,000 for 30.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 369,252. This particular insider is now the holder of 46,729 in total.

Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Weyerhaeuser Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -37.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in the upcoming year.

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Weyerhaeuser Co (WY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $66.48, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 68.50.

In the same vein, WY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Weyerhaeuser Co, WY]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.69 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.09 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.77% While, its Average True Range was 44.62%.

Raw Stochastic average of Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.66 that was lower than 0.68 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.