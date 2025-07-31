A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with XP Inc (XP) as it 5-day change was -3.18%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) set off with pace as it heaved 0.12% to $16.42, before settling in for the price of $16.4 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XP posted a 52-week range of $10.82-$20.64.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 23.61% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.61%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.75%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $428.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $361.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.79.

XP Inc (XP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. XP Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.40%, in contrast to 59.38% institutional ownership.

XP Inc (XP) Earnings and Revenue Records

XP Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.75% and is forecasted to reach 1.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.44% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.61% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for XP Inc (XP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.62, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.02.

In the same vein, XP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of XP Inc (XP)

Going through the that latest performance of [XP Inc, XP]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.59 million was inferior to the volume of 7.17 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.66% While, its Average True Range was 23.94%.

Raw Stochastic average of XP Inc (XP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.41 that was lower than 0.51 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.