Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) 20 Days SMA touch -60.23%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) flaunted slowness of -5.05% at $0.1, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $0.1 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADAP posted a 52-week range of $0.10-$1.48.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 26.53%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.53%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -65.44%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $257.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $229.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2602, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4657.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR industry. Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.94%, in contrast to 34.04% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 33,931,740 shares at the rate of 0.11, making the entire transaction reach 3,817,321 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 130,492,680. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 30 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 27,433,338 for 0.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,800,944. This particular insider is now the holder of 100,371,882 in total.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -65.44% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -28.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.53% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.14.

In the same vein, ADAP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR, ADAP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.96 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 1.54% While, its Average True Range was 23.71%.

Raw Stochastic average of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0226 that was lower than 0.0274 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.