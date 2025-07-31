Adobe Inc (ADBE) 20 Days SMA touch -1.75%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) flaunted slowness of -1.81% at $364.0, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $370.7 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADBE posted a 52-week range of $332.01-$587.75.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.54%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.54%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.84%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $427.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $422.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $154.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $389.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $428.06.

Adobe Inc (ADBE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Adobe Inc industry. Adobe Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.35%, in contrast to 84.36% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 02 ’25, this organization’s SVP & CAO sold 462 shares at the rate of 380.58, making the entire transaction reach 175,828 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,834.

Adobe Inc (ADBE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Adobe Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.84% and is forecasted to reach 23.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.21% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.54% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Adobe Inc (ADBE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.28, and its Beta score is 1.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.36.

In the same vein, ADBE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 15.64, a figure that is expected to reach 5.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 23.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Adobe Inc, ADBE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.77 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.52% While, its Average True Range was 35.01%.

Raw Stochastic average of Adobe Inc (ADBE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.78 that was lower than 8.99 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.