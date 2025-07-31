Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) is -3.70% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on Wednesday, Advantage Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: ADV) started slowly as it slid -4.20% to $1.37, before settling in for the price of $1.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADV posted a 52-week range of $1.04-$4.16.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 141.48%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $323.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $86.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $444.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4227, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2018.

Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Advantage Solutions Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 73.25%, in contrast to 21.39% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 06 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 9,700 shares at the rate of 1.29, making the entire transaction reach 12,485 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,373,480. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 05 ’25, Company’s Director bought 15,755 for 1.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,494. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,363,780 in total.

Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Advantage Solutions Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 141.48% and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in the upcoming year.

Advantage Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: ADV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 63.38.

In the same vein, ADV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.29, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Advantage Solutions Inc, ADV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.63 million was better the volume of 0.61 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.31% While, its Average True Range was 41.39%.

Raw Stochastic average of Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1358 that was higher than 0.1335 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.