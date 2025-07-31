Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) is predicted to post EPS of -0.47 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Aeva Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AEVA) flaunted slowness of -4.89% at $19.43, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $20.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEVA posted a 52-week range of $2.36-$38.80.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -678.17%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -678.17%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.96%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.98.

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Aeva Technologies Inc industry. Aeva Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 42.97%, in contrast to 48.92% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 07 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 22,239 shares at the rate of 30.53, making the entire transaction reach 678,923 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 970,710. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 07 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 69,901 for 30.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,134,078. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,897,862 in total.

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Aeva Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.96% and is forecasted to reach -1.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.32% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -678.17% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 103.49.

In the same vein, AEVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.82, a figure that is expected to reach -0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Aeva Technologies Inc, AEVA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.68 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.19% While, its Average True Range was 29.42%.

Raw Stochastic average of Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.55 that was higher than 1.77 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.