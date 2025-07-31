AEye Inc (LIDR) 20 Days SMA touch 102.21%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

AEye Inc (NASDAQ: LIDR) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 3.24% to $3.51, before settling in for the price of $3.4 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LIDR posted a 52-week range of $0.49-$6.44.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -505.63%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -505.63%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 108.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $67.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.01.

AEye Inc (LIDR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. AEye Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.99%, in contrast to 5.12% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 24 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 4.00, making the entire transaction reach 24,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,000.

AEye Inc (LIDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AEye Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 108.59% and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in the upcoming year.

AEye Inc (NASDAQ: LIDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AEye Inc (LIDR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 270.02.

In the same vein, LIDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.56, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AEye Inc (LIDR)

[AEye Inc, LIDR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.67% While, its Average True Range was 70.86%.

Raw Stochastic average of AEye Inc (LIDR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.68 that was higher than 0.16 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.