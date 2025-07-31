Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) 20 Days SMA touch 0.94%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) set off with pace as it heaved 10.36% to $13.0, before settling in for the price of $11.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALHC posted a 52-week range of $7.92-$21.06.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -22.95%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.95%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $197.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $131.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.18.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry. Alignment Healthcare Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.64%, in contrast to 66.39% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 14 ’25, this organization’s President sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 13.44, making the entire transaction reach 403,347 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,042,899. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 10 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 180,000 for 13.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,413,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,553,100 in total.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Alignment Healthcare Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.43% and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in the upcoming year.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC). Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.86. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 134.87.

In the same vein, ALHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.47, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Alignment Healthcare Inc, ALHC]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.28 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.93 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.89% While, its Average True Range was 55.59%.

Raw Stochastic average of Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.57%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.56 that was lower than 0.75 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.