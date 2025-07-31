Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) average volume reaches $939.46K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 2.80% to $339.8, before settling in for the price of $330.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALNY posted a 52-week range of $205.87-$333.70.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 23.11% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.11%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 74.08%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $130.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $124.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $312.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $271.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.37%, in contrast to 96.24% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 30 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 31,640 shares at the rate of 304.39, making the entire transaction reach 9,630,902 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 48,948. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 19,297 for 306.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,904,882. This particular insider is now the holder of 48,948 in total.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 74.08% and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in the upcoming year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.87.

In the same vein, ALNY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)

[Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, ALNY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.08% While, its Average True Range was 71.41%.

Raw Stochastic average of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 8.07 that was lower than 10.70 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.