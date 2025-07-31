Altimmune Inc (ALT) latest performance of -4.70% is not what was on cards

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.70% to $3.65, before settling in for the price of $3.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALT posted a 52-week range of $2.90-$11.16.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.48% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.48%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.66%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $81.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $296.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.25.

Altimmune Inc (ALT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Altimmune Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.04%, in contrast to 47.17% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 5.78, making the entire transaction reach 5,784 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 10,000 for 5.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 51,996. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,000 in total.

Altimmune Inc (ALT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Altimmune Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.66% and is forecasted to reach -1.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.73% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.48% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Altimmune Inc (ALT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14802.00.

In the same vein, ALT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Altimmune Inc (ALT)

[Altimmune Inc, ALT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.74% While, its Average True Range was 28.93%.

Raw Stochastic average of Altimmune Inc (ALT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.21 that was lower than 0.38 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.