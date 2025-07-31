Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) average volume reaches $5.00M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FOLD) started the day on Wednesday, remained unchanged at $6.13, before settling in for the price of $6.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FOLD posted a 52-week range of $5.51-$12.65.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 34.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.94%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $307.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $297.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.38.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Amicus Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.51%, in contrast to 100.23% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 19 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO sold 400 shares at the rate of 10.00, making the entire transaction reach 4,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,150,657.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.94% and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in the upcoming year.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FOLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1172.43.

In the same vein, FOLD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FOLD), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.74 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.8 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.15% While, its Average True Range was 50.47%.

Raw Stochastic average of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.26 that was lower than 0.27 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.