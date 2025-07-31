Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) Moves 0.26% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) set off with pace as it heaved 0.26% to $19.0, before settling in for the price of $18.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APLS posted a 52-week range of $16.10-$41.94.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 20.08%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.08%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -20.15%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $125.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $103.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.69.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.73%, in contrast to 99.97% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 17 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 19,725 shares at the rate of 20.21, making the entire transaction reach 398,735 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 331,605. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 16 ’25, Company’s General Counsel sold 5,000 for 19.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 97,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 128,730 in total.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -20.15% and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in the upcoming year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.08.

In the same vein, APLS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.79, a figure that is expected to reach -0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, APLS]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.92 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.24 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.75% While, its Average True Range was 46.51%.

Raw Stochastic average of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.99 that was lower than 1.02 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.