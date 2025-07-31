Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) 20 Days SMA touch -2.66%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -1.96% at $12.0, before settling in for the price of $12.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APLE posted a 52-week range of $10.44-$16.45.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.94%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.94%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.42%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $238.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $221.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.04%, in contrast to 85.13% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 04 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 11.57, making the entire transaction reach 11,575 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 137,254. Preceding that transaction, on May 09 ’25, Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer bought 2,100 for 11.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,612. This particular insider is now the holder of 362,644 in total.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.42% and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in the upcoming year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.12, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.82.

In the same vein, APLE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.96 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.82 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.39% While, its Average True Range was 37.68%.

Raw Stochastic average of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.26 that was lower than 0.34 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.