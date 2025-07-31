ArcBest Corp (ARCB) plunge -13.95% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ: ARCB) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -12.60% to $71.67, before settling in for the price of $82.0 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARCB posted a 52-week range of $55.19-$129.83.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 36.95%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.95%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.19%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $73.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $85.00.

ArcBest Corp (ARCB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Trucking industry. ArcBest Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.17%, in contrast to 103.57% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 07 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 3,418 shares at the rate of 59.00, making the entire transaction reach 201,662 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,664. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13 ’25, Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 700 for 74.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 52,423. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,142 in total.

ArcBest Corp (ARCB) Earnings and Revenue Records

ArcBest Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.19% and is forecasted to reach 7.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.95% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ: ARCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ArcBest Corp (ARCB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.66, and its Beta score is 1.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.30.

In the same vein, ARCB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.72, a figure that is expected to reach 1.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ArcBest Corp (ARCB)

[ArcBest Corp, ARCB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.23% While, its Average True Range was 29.94%.

Raw Stochastic average of ArcBest Corp (ARCB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.80 that was higher than 3.26 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.