Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) last month performance of 3.05% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ARCC) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 0.40% to $22.63, before settling in for the price of $22.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARCC posted a 52-week range of $18.26-$23.84.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.38%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $694.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $686.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.96.

Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Asset Management industry. Ares Capital Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.56%, in contrast to 32.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03 ’25, this organization’s Co-President bought 40,000 shares at the rate of 23.32, making the entire transaction reach 932,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,000. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 11 ’25, Company’s Director bought 6,000 for 22.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 136,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,000 in total.

Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Ares Capital Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.38% and is forecasted to reach 2.00 in the upcoming year.

Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ARCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ares Capital Corp (ARCC). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.09, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.20.

In the same vein, ARCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

[Ares Capital Corp, ARCC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.76% While, its Average True Range was 45.95%.

Raw Stochastic average of Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.32 that was lower than 0.39 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.