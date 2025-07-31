ASGN Inc (ASGN) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.99

ASGN Inc (NYSE: ASGN) flaunted slowness of -3.19% at $51.83, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $53.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASGN posted a 52-week range of $46.63-$101.66.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 3.22% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.22%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.09%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $51.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $71.30.

ASGN Inc (ASGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ASGN Inc industry. ASGN Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.42%, in contrast to 100.24% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 12 ’24, this organization’s CEO sold 1,200 shares at the rate of 99.64, making the entire transaction reach 119,568 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 288,855. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 13 ’24, Company’s CEO sold 900 for 97.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 87,405. This particular insider is now the holder of 287,955 in total.

ASGN Inc (ASGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

ASGN Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.09% and is forecasted to reach 5.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.62% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.22% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ASGN Inc (NYSE: ASGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ASGN Inc (ASGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.46, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.35.

In the same vein, ASGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.15, a figure that is expected to reach 1.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ASGN Inc (ASGN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ASGN Inc, ASGN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.53 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.47% While, its Average True Range was 51.62%.

Raw Stochastic average of ASGN Inc (ASGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.82 that was lower than 1.90 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.