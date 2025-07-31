Ashland Inc (ASH) EPS is poised to hit 1.27 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Ashland Inc (NYSE: ASH) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 5.58% at $52.98, before settling in for the price of $50.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASH posted a 52-week range of $45.21-$98.44.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -15.86%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.86%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $51.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $63.01.

Ashland Inc (ASH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. Ashland Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.17%, in contrast to 94.35% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 31 ’25, this organization’s Chair of the Board and CEO bought 31,294 shares at the rate of 64.24, making the entire transaction reach 2,010,327 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,294. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 31 ’25, Company’s SVP and GM, Life Sciences bought 3,150 for 64.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 201,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,150 in total.

Ashland Inc (ASH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Ashland Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.06% and is forecasted to reach 4.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.86% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ashland Inc (NYSE: ASH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ashland Inc (ASH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.62.

In the same vein, ASH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -18.63, a figure that is expected to reach 1.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ashland Inc (ASH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ashland Inc (NYSE: ASH), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.68 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.66 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.98% While, its Average True Range was 57.59%.

Raw Stochastic average of Ashland Inc (ASH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.55 that was lower than 1.66 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.