Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI) EPS growth this year is -31.77%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on Wednesday, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (NYSE: AESI) started slowly as it slid -5.32% to $13.17, before settling in for the price of $13.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AESI posted a 52-week range of $11.76-$26.86.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -31.77%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $77.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.04.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.28%, in contrast to 71.02% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 14 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 7,000 shares at the rate of 13.27, making the entire transaction reach 92,862 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 14 ’25, Company’s Executive Chairman bought 9,635 for 13.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 128,886. This particular insider is now the holder of 572,397 in total.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -31.77% and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in the upcoming year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (NYSE: AESI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $42.86, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.40.

In the same vein, AESI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Atlas Energy Solutions Inc, AESI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.18 million was lower the volume of 1.74 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.17% While, its Average True Range was 38.34%.

Raw Stochastic average of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.51 that was lower than 0.65 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.