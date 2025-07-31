Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc (AGH) EPS growth this year is -148.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on Wednesday, Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AGH) started slowly as it slid -7.01% to $1.99, before settling in for the price of $2.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGH posted a 52-week range of $0.52-$7.22.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -148.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.77.

Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc (AGH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Leisure industry. Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 69.50%, in contrast to 1.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 25 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 7,000,000 shares at the rate of 0.29, making the entire transaction reach 2,000,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 25 ’25, Company’s Director sold 7,000,000 for 0.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,000,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc (AGH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -148.60%.

Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AGH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc (AGH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.91.

In the same vein, AGH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02.

Technical Analysis of Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc (AGH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc, AGH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.91 million was better the volume of 1.27 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.11% While, its Average True Range was 69.59%.

Raw Stochastic average of Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc (AGH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.34 that was higher than 0.11 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.