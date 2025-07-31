Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB) plunge -3.48% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE: AVB) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.35% to $196.31, before settling in for the price of $203.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AVB posted a 52-week range of $180.40-$239.10.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 6.16% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.16%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -25.58%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $142.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $141.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $203.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $214.23.

Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. Avalonbay Communities Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.37%, in contrast to 95.72% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 13 ’25, this organization’s EVP-General Counsel sold 5,945 shares at the rate of 205.67, making the entire transaction reach 1,222,698 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,617. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 16 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,000 for 207.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,245,403. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,782 in total.

Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Avalonbay Communities Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -25.58% and is forecasted to reach 5.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.67% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.16% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE: AVB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.44, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.76.

In the same vein, AVB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.03, a figure that is expected to reach 1.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Avalonbay Communities Inc, AVB]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.61 million was inferior to the volume of 0.79 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.05% While, its Average True Range was 36.41%.

Raw Stochastic average of Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.32 that was lower than 4.34 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.