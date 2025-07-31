Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) volume hits 1.23 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE: AXS) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.56% to $93.67, before settling in for the price of $97.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXS posted a 52-week range of $70.16-$107.19.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 29.99% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.48%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $100.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $93.37.

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Specialty industry. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.74%, in contrast to 96.59% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 05 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 2,139,037 shares at the rate of 93.50, making the entire transaction reach 199,999,960 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,404,133. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 03 ’25, Company’s Director sold 2,234,636 for 89.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 199,999,922. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,543,170 in total.

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.48% and is forecasted to reach 12.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.28% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.99% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE: AXS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.01, and its Beta score is 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.18.

In the same vein, AXS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.40, a figure that is expected to reach 2.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Axis Capital Holdings Ltd, AXS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.8 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.71 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.78% While, its Average True Range was 33.24%.

Raw Stochastic average of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.83 that was lower than 2.32 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.