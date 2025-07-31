Banc of California Inc (BANC) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.70

As on Wednesday, Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) started slowly as it slid -1.39% to $14.85, before settling in for the price of $15.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BANC posted a 52-week range of $11.52-$18.08.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 58.47%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 58.47%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 104.89%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $157.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $129.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.89.

Banc of California Inc (BANC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Banc of California Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.95%, in contrast to 89.96% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 37,500 shares at the rate of 14.20, making the entire transaction reach 532,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,280,280. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09 ’25, Company’s Director sold 37,343 for 14.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 523,736. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,317,780 in total.

Banc of California Inc (BANC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 104.89% and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 55.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 58.47% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Banc of California Inc (BANC). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.99, and its Beta score is 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.92.

In the same vein, BANC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Banc of California Inc (BANC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Banc of California Inc, BANC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.03 million was better the volume of 2.44 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.20% While, its Average True Range was 50.41%.

Raw Stochastic average of Banc of California Inc (BANC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.40 that was lower than 0.42 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.