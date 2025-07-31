Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $32.72: Right on the Precipice

As on Wednesday, Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) started slowly as it slid -2.88% to $30.05, before settling in for the price of $30.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBWI posted a 52-week range of $24.94-$41.87.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.75%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.75%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $212.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $209.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.72.

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Bath & Body Works Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.12%, in contrast to 99.15% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 09 ’24, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 6,000 for 29.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 177,852. This particular insider is now the holder of 242,987 in total.

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.98% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.75% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.03, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.14.

In the same vein, BBWI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.74, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bath & Body Works Inc, BBWI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.57 million was lower the volume of 5.14 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.30% While, its Average True Range was 35.51%.

Raw Stochastic average of Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.07 that was lower than 1.29 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.