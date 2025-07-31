Baxter International Inc (BAX) 20 Days SMA touch -3.00%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.74% to $28.05, before settling in for the price of $28.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BAX posted a 52-week range of $26.25-$40.49.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $513.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $509.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.75.

Baxter International Inc (BAX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Baxter International Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.77%, in contrast to 97.63% institutional ownership.

Baxter International Inc (BAX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.29% and is forecasted to reach 2.73 in the upcoming year.

Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Baxter International Inc (BAX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 53.12.

In the same vein, BAX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Baxter International Inc (BAX)

[Baxter International Inc, BAX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.67% While, its Average True Range was 40.77%.

Raw Stochastic average of Baxter International Inc (BAX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.74 that was lower than 0.94 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.